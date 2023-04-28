 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Pinterest, Snap tumble 18% as outlooks disappoint investors

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Pinterest Inc and Snap Inc's stocks tumbled about 18% each on Friday after the two social media companies' quarterly reports spooked investors worried about weak digital ad spending.

Their disappointing reports late on Thursday stood in contrast to strong results earlier this week from digital advertising heavyweights Alphabet Inc and Meta Platforms Inc and show that advertisers are sticking with the biggest players in an uncertain economy.

Pinterest forecast second-quarter revenue growth below Wall Street estimates late on Thursday as the image-sharing platform grapples with a pullback in advertising spending in a market it warned remained uncertain.

Also reporting late on Thursday, Snapchat-owner Snap missed analysts' expectations for revenue, blaming changes to its advertising platform that it said hurt demand for ads. It warned results in the next quarter could fall below Wall Street's targets.