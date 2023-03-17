 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Patanjali Foods clarifies on FPO report, says not considering another share sale

Shubham Raj
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

The development comes at a time when bourses said they have put a freeze on the shares held by promoters and promoter entities over the failure to meet the minimum public shareholding norm.

Yoga guru Ramdev is the founder of Patanjali Ayurved (File image)

Patanjali Foods on March 17 denied the reports that said the company was preparing to launch another follow-on public offer (FPO) to trim promoter holdings in the company.

“It is clarified that Patanjali Foods Limited is not considering undertaking another further public offering for achieving minimum public shareholding,” said the company in a release.

Earlier some media reports said that Baba Ramdev's company was preparing to launch its share sale in April.

“Investors and shareholders are accordingly advised to not rely on any news article suggesting that the Company is in the process of undertaking an FPO for achieving minimum public shareholding,” the company said.