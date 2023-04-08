 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Paper stocks: Robust demand, firm pricing. Then why no rally?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 08, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

While global Inflation kept the demand for paper down, pulp prices are expected to ease with new pulping capacities being added in Brazil, Uruguay and China. In India, imports are now cheaper as cost of production at Indian companies remains unchanged

Representative Image

If you had invested in shares of paper companies two years back, you are probably sitting on 2x or 3x returns. The stocks staged a stunning rally as the re-opening theme played out and single-use plastics were banned by the government last year. But, the stocks have been in consolidation phase since September 2022 and those massive returns might have now shrunk by 10-15 percent.

Last year, paper companies also took multiple price hikes to the tune of Rs 5,000 a tonne for some grades, to offset rising costs of production, logistics and chemicals. This also buoyed sentiments for paper stocks.

Now, the industry is staring at the risk of rising imports as global demand-supply dynamics are set to change.

Also Read: RS Sodhi roped in by Reliance Retail to spearhead grocery business: Report