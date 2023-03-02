Olectra Greentech jumps 9% on regulatory nod to electric tipper

Shares of Olectra Greentech surged 9 percent intraday on March 2 after the company said its duty electric tipper received the country's first homologation certificate from the Indian automobile regulatory agencies.

Homologation is the process through which the regulatory authority certifies a vehicle's roadworthiness.

“The Olectra e-tipper is India's first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house. We showcased the prototype at recent exhibitions in Delhi and Bangalore, which created great curiosity and enthusiasm. The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions. We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck," said Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep said.

Also Read: Know Your Stock| Olectra Greentech: A bet on green mobility and urban infrastructure?

The e-tipper can be used day and night at work sites as it is silent and has zero carbon emissions, the company said. Recently, Olectra, a group company of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), also announced a technical partnership with Reliance Industries for development of dydrogen buses, which the company is looking to launch within a year. Related stories Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 554: Geojit

After Sima aunty, Indian Oil gets into matchmaking — for its employees

Buy AXIS Bank of Rs 1250: Emkay Global Financial Follow our live blog for all the market action The hydrogen bus will work as a carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation, it said. Since the announcement of the partnership on Februray 23, Olectra’s stock price has gained 31 percent. In Q3FY23, the company reported a 4 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 13 crore, while revenue grew 21 percent YoY at Rs 248.6 crore. At 2.58 p.m. the scrip was trading 5.34 percent up at Rs 522.85 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. The benchmark Nifty was down 0.70 percent at 17,328.90 points. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.​

Suchitra Mandal