Olectra Greentech jumps 9% on regulatory nod to electric tipper

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 02, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Olectra Greentech has said the first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussion and it will also launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck shortly

Olectra had initially bagged an order for supply of 50 electric buses from GSRTC which has been already supplied as on date, and later GSRTC issued a Letter of Award to Olectra for additional 50 buses.

Shares of Olectra Greentech surged 9 percent intraday on March 2 after the company said its duty electric tipper received the country's first homologation certificate from the Indian automobile regulatory agencies.

Homologation is the process through which the regulatory authority certifies a vehicle's roadworthiness.

“The Olectra e-tipper is India's first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house. We showcased the prototype at recent exhibitions in Delhi and Bangalore, which created great curiosity and enthusiasm. The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions. We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck," said Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep said.

