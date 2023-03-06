 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nykaa shares tumble 2%; Macquarie sees 23% downside in stock

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Nykaa’s share price were down 2 percent on Monday. Brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on the stock with an ‘underperform’ rating at a target price of Rs 115 per share, implying a downside of 23 percent from current levels. Macquarie’s target price for Nykaa is the lowest among brokerages covering the stock.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

The brokerage said the company faces risk to its beauty segment margin as growth is now moving towards smaller towns and the offline segment. It added that entry of new players like Reliance Retail (Tira) and Tata Cliq could exacerbate the problems for Nykaa at a time when competition in the segment is already tough.

"With larger D2C brands increasingly looking to move offline and customers demanding more physical stores to experience products, we believe Nykaa would need to reinvest leverage gains to sustain growth," it said.

Macquarie also sees a difficult path to profitability with Nykaa entering the business of serving small mom-and-pop stores, and hence competing with a well-oiled distribution network that comes with very thin margin.

On Nykaa’s nascent fashion segment, the brokerage said “We remain concerned about Nykaa's ability to profitably grow in the fashion segment where the company offers a curated marketplace of third-party / newly developed own apparel brands. An analysis of offline retailers indicates that players using a curation-led approach with third-party brands have seen limited success."