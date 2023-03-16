 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Nomura reiterates buy on Nykaa; sees 56% upside

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Foreign brokerage firm Nomura reiterated its buy rating on Nykaa with a target price of Rs 214, implying a 56 percent upside and believes revenue will grow at a CAGR of 27% over FY23-28F.

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures | CMP: Rs 149.20 | The stock price ended in the red after foreign brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage on the BPC (Beauty and Personal Care) platform, Nykaa with an 'underperform' (sell) rating at a target price (TP) of Rs 115 per share, the lowest amongst brokerages. The brokerage said the company faces a risk to its beauty segment margin as growth is now moving towards smaller towns and the offline segment.

Foreign brokerage firm Nomura reiterated its buy rating on Nykaa and has given the stock a target price of Rs 214 apiece, implying a 56 percent upside potential over yesterday’s closing price of Rs 137.

Dampening of discretionary demand is not likely to impact its BPC (Beauty and personal care) segment since products on its platform are low ticket items, management said during Nomura’s Virtual India Corporate Day. It also added that omnichannel presence with an online platform and offline stores (135 stores at 3QFY23-end) helps it cater to the changing customer trend from online to offline.

Follow our live blog for all market action

The company has highlighted that major capital expenditure on fulfillment centers has already been completed, and the company now has 37 fulfillment centers for the BPC segment. On Fashion, it said that it differentiates itself from other online marketplace platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra and Ajio by providing a curated selection.