Neutral Tata Chemical; target of Rs 1010: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Feb 05, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Chemical with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Chemical

TTCH’s consolidate EBITDA missed our estimate due to lower volume (soda ash/salt 156/333KMT v/s estimate of 179/353KMT) and margins (23.3% v/s estimate of 29.5%) in the India business and a subdued performance in Rallis (EBITDA of INR533m v/s estimate of INR725m). It was offset by better-than-expected EBITDA/MT in TCNA (up 2x YoY to USD65), TCEHL (2.7x YoY to GBP94) and TCAHL (4.7x YoY to USD219).

Outlook

We maintain our FY23/FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and reiterate our Neutral rating with an SoTP-based TP of INR1,010.