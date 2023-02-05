Neutral Tata Chemical; target of Rs 1010: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Chemical

TTCH’s consolidate EBITDA missed our estimate due to lower volume (soda ash/salt 156/333KMT v/s estimate of 179/353KMT) and margins (23.3% v/s estimate of 29.5%) in the India business and a subdued performance in Rallis (EBITDA of INR533m v/s estimate of INR725m). It was offset by better-than-expected EBITDA/MT in TCNA (up 2x YoY to USD65), TCEHL (2.7x YoY to GBP94) and TCAHL (4.7x YoY to USD219).

Outlook

We maintain our FY23/FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and reiterate our Neutral rating with an SoTP-based TP of INR1,010.

