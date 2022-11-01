Neutral SONA BLW Precision Forging; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on SONA BLW Precision Forging

2QFY23 beat in performance was led by stronger revenues and lower cost despite multiple headwinds (weakness in EU/China). Strong order book, addition of new products, and stability in commodity prices are expected to drive strong growth for SONACOMS. We increase our FY23E EPS by ~3% to factor in for tighter cost control, while we lower FY24E EPS by ~2% to account for uncertainties in EU/China markets.

Outlook

We reiterate our Neutral rating due to rich valuations, with a TP of INR520 (45x Sep-24 consol EPS).

