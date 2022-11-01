 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral SONA BLW Precision Forging; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Nov 01, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SONA BLW Precision Forging with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on SONA BLW Precision Forging

2QFY23 beat in performance was led by stronger revenues and lower cost despite multiple headwinds (weakness in EU/China). Strong order book, addition of new products, and stability in commodity prices are expected to drive strong growth for SONACOMS. We increase our FY23E EPS by ~3% to factor in for tighter cost control, while we lower FY24E EPS by ~2% to account for uncertainties in EU/China markets.

Outlook

We reiterate our Neutral rating due to rich valuations, with a TP of INR520 (45x Sep-24 consol EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

SONA BLW Precision Forging - 31-10-2022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Sona BLW Precision Forging
first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:05 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.