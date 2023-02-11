 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral Shree Cement; target of Rs 22,410: Motilal Oswal

Feb 11, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 22,410 in its research report dated February 09, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement

Shree Cement (SRCM)’s 3QFY23 performance was below our estimates led by lower realization (up 1% QoQ v/s est. 3% growth). EBITDA was at INR7.1b v/s est. INR7.5b and EBITDA/t was at INR881 (v/s est. INR940). Profit stood at INR2.8b v/s est. INR3.6b, on higher depreciation and ETR. The management’s key focus areas will be on ESG, brand building, new investments and initiatives as well as digitization. The target is to achieve a capacity of 80mtpa (9.5mtpa under execution) by 2030 v/s 46.4mtpa now.

Outlook

We reduce our FY23E EPS by 7.5% on weak 3QFY23 performance, while keeping our FY24/FY25 estimates intact. We expect SRCM’s cost benefits over peers to narrow gradually. The stock’s valuation at 20.4x FY24E EV/EBITDA appears rich and hence, we maintain our Neutral rating.