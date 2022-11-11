Neutral Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra Logistics

MAHLOG reported a revenue growth of ~28% YoY to INR13.3b in 2QFY23 (12% above our estimate). Revenue growth was driven by a recovery in the Auto industry and consumption-end markets, including Telecom. EBITDA margin stood at 5.1% in 2QFY23 (up 55bp YoY, but down 40bp QoQ). EBITDA grew by ~45% YoY to INR676m. APAT increased by ~130% YoY to INR122m (16% below our estimate). Margin was impacted by the inflationary environment, increase in frontline manpower costs, and supply shortages of trailers and car carriers in 2QFY23. The supply chain recorded a revenue of INR12.6b (up 29% YoY) and an EBIT margin of 5.4% (down 70bp YoY and 120bp QoQ). Enterprise Mobility reported a revenue of INR629m (up 15% YoY) and an EBIT margin of 5.9% (up 150bp YoY, but down 100bp QoQ). We expect the momentum in volumes to continue, led by a strong outlook for key end-use verticals.



Outlook

We have revised our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate lower by 13%/2% to factor in its weak margin performance in 2QFY23 and cost pressures. We expect MAHLOG to clock a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of ~24%/34% over FY22-24E. We maintain our Neutral rating, with a revised TP of INR510/share (35x FY24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mahindra Logistics - 08-11-2022 - moti