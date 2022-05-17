Neutral Escorts; target of Rs 1740: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Escorts
Escorts (ESC)’s 4QFY22 performance was decent considering lower volumes and cost inflation. However, near-term outlook has improved driven by strong crop pricing and expectation of a normal monsoon.
Outlook
We raise our FY23E EPS by 7.5% to factor in the improvement in nearterm outlook for tractors. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR1,740.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.