Neutral Escorts; target of Rs 1740: Motilal Oswal

May 17, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Escorts with a target price of Rs 1740 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

Escorts (ESC)’s 4QFY22 performance was decent considering lower volumes and cost inflation. However, near-term outlook has improved driven by strong crop pricing and expectation of a normal monsoon.

We raise our FY23E EPS by 7.5% to factor in the improvement in nearterm outlook for tractors. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR1,740.

TAGS: #Escorts #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: May 17, 2022 07:36 am
