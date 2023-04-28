 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mphasis shares gain 2% despite missing Street projections for Q4

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Mid-cap IT services company, Mphasis reported a 3.4 percent sequential decline in net profit at Rs 405 crore while revenue came in at Rs 3,361 crore, down 4.14 percent QoQ.

Share price of mid-cap IT firm Mphasis gained around 2 percent on April 28 despite reporting a weak performance for the fourth quarter and missing the Street expectations.

The company’s net profit declined 1.7 percent on-year but shot off 3.4 percent sequentially to Rs 405 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Profit was expected to come in at Rs 411 crore, according to a CNBC TV-18 poll.

The company's revenue declined 4.14 percent to Rs 3,361 crore from Rs 3,506 crore reported in the December 2022 quarter. It increased 2.5 percent on a yearly basis. In constant currency (cc) terms, the company reported a revenue decline of 4.5 percent YoY and 3.1 percent QoQ.

