HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Mas Financial – Current market correction a window to add this high-quality name

Madhuchanda Dey   •

There are multiple factors that make Mas Financial’s business an interesting proposition despite intense competition

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Improved earnings trajectory post pandemic AUM growth accelerates to 30 percent Disbursement growth maintains momentum Maintains stable margin and expects this to sustain despite rising rates Asset quality solid – not a cause for worry Valuation attractive for a long-term investor Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 808, Market Cap: Rs 4,419 crore) has underperformed in the past four months with a decline of over 10.6 percent as against a 4 percent fall in the Nifty. This is despite a consistently improved performance post pandemic and one...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers