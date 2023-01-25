 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit zooms 130%; what should investors do now?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Q3: The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 29,057.5 crore, up 24.96 percent from Rs 23,253.3 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Maruti Suzuki

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India will remain in focus on January 25, a day after the company reported its December quarter earnings.

The country's largest carmaker on January 24, reported 129.55 percent jump in consolidated net profit for quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 2,391.5 crore as against Rs 1,041.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 29,057.5 crore, up  24.96 percent from Rs 23,253.3 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, Maruti Suzuki said in a stock exchange filing.

