Market Live Updates: Sensex above 60,000, Nifty above 17,950; financials, metals, FMCG gain

September 14, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Nifty, Sensex sharply off day's low

Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex saw a sharp recovery from opening lows but still remained in the negative territory. The recovery from the lows of the day was in contrast to other Asian markets, which continued to weaken on fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Indian stocks opened sharply lower at opening bell after August inflation data in the US came in higher than Wall Street's expectations stoking concerns of tighter monetary policy. At 10:22 am, the Nifty 50 and Sensex were down 0.9 percent each after falling nearly 2 percent earlier in the session. Nifty is above the 17,900 mark.