Market Live Updates: Sensex above 60,000, Nifty above 17,950; financials, metals, FMCG gain

Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty IT is the biggest sectoral loser, down 3 percent, while benchmark indices recover from day's low
UK Data Watch | August CPI inflation at 9.9 percent YoY versus estimate of 10 percent. Core CPI inflation at 6.3 percent YoY versus estimate of 6.2 percent
Airtel and IBM to work together to bring secured edge cloud services to Indian enterprises
IBM and Bharti Airtel will work together to deploy Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers across 20 cities. Once deployed, the platform is designed to enable large enterprises across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate innovative solutions, according to a press release.
Nifty Bank 0.33 percent higher, led by SBI
SBI joins Rs 5-trillion market cap club
Aegis Logistics gains 6 percent after second interim dividend announcement
The company said the board of directors has approved second interim dividend of Re 1 per share of face value Re 1 during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed 23 September 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The company will pay interim dividend on or before 11 October 2022.
Nifty, Sensex sharply off day's low
Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex saw a sharp recovery from opening lows but still remained in the negative territory. The recovery from the lows of the day was in contrast to other Asian markets, which continued to weaken on fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Indian stocks opened sharply lower at opening bell after August inflation data in the US came in higher than Wall Street's expectations stoking concerns of tighter monetary policy. At 10:22 am, the Nifty 50 and Sensex were down 0.9 percent each after falling nearly 2 percent earlier in the session. Nifty is above the 17,900 mark.
Fertiliser stocks drop 2-3 percent
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers MansukhMandaviyasaid the government will not allowcompanies to raise prices of crop nutrients during the winter season. The Minister was speaking on the sidelines of an international dairy summit and added that there is no shortage offertilisersin the country.RashtriyaChemicals andFertilisersfell 2.5 percent, NationalFertiliserslost 2.2 percent,ChambalFertilisersdropped 2.1 percent and CoromandelInternational shed 3.2 percent.
Bank of Japan conducts rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention: Nikkei
Ambuja Cements up 3 percent
The company will consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other means on Sept16
Ami Organics gains 2 percent after Plutus Wealth Management acquires additional stake in co
Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired additional 9,53,420 shares or 2.6 percent stake in the company, and Small Cap World Fund Inc bought fresh 15,96,540 shares or 4.38 percentstake in the firm at an average price of Rs 1,037.25 per share. Promoter Shital Nareshbhai Patel and Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia sold three lakh shares each at same price, while investors Virendra Nath Mishra and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold three lakh shares and 10 lakh shares respectively at the same price.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
We reiterate that one can continue to remain bullish and focus more on stock-specific movements, which are likely to provide better trading opportunities. Strong support for Nifty at17,800 - 17,700levels. On the flip side,18,000 - 18,100will be seen as immediate resistance.
Bajaj Holdings gains 1 percent after company announces interim dividend of Rs 110
Checkout the most active shares in NSE opening session
KEC International rises after new order win
The company has secured new orders of Rs 1,108 crore across its various businesses including transmission & distribution and railways. The transmission & distribution business has secured orders for T&D and cabling projects in India, Middle East and Africa.
Nifty FMCG jumps into green led by ITC, Tata Consumer Products and Marico
Indices recover from opening lows, Nifty above 17,900; SBI, ITC among top contributors
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Nifty outlook: The catchment area is 17,860. Successful pull back above this region later in the day, could set the 18,600 trajectory back in motion. Inability to do so, could signal extended downsides toward 17,520 in the next few days, but a collapse is still not among the favoured moves.
Nifty IT biggest sectoral loser; down 3 percent. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS are the top Nifty losers
A sea of red: Sensex crashes 1,000 pts at open, Nifty below 17,800; all sectors in the red
MohitNigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities
The US markets ended sharply lower on Tuesday after the latest inflation data in the world's largest economy showed a less-than-expected moderation in the price-rise index, that's at a multi-decade high. Asian markets are trading in red on Wednesday as a white-hot US inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled interest rate hike bets.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty is 18,000and on the downside 17,500 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 40,500 and 39,500 respectively.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 79.60/$ versus Tuesday’s close of 79.15/$
Morgan Stanley on SBI:
-Overweight call, Target at Rs 675 per share
-Loan growth momentum remains strong
-Asset quality remains benign
-Expect margin improvement to resume from Q2FY23
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
The 4.32 percent and 5.12 percent cut in S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday reminds us that there is more uncertainty about inflation and growth and more volatility ahead for markets. The worse-than-expected CPI inflation data in the US, despite cooling gas prices, was a surprise. Now the market fears that inflation is getting entrenched and an ultra-hawkish Fed might trigger a hard landing for the US economy.
The 'buy on dips' strategy has been working very well in India for more than a month now. Investors should watch out whether this strategy continues to work. Aggressive buy on dips is better avoided.
Domestic-economy facing stocks like high quality financials, capital goods, autos, segments of FMCG and telecom are relatively safe now. Global economy-facing stocks like IT and metals are likely to be under pressure.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Local share indices are likely to see a negative opening on Wednesday on the back of a sea of red across the global equity markets, after US August inflation data came above estimates. With stronger inflation, the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance could continue in this month's policy meeting, leading to worries of a growth slowdown in key economies. Besides, the US 2-year/10-year yield curve remained inverted at around 33 basis points, which is again a key recession warning.
Nomura on IT stocks:
-More evidence of revenue slowdown ahead
-Slowing revenue & high inflation to dampen IT tech budgets
-Cross-currency to limit currency-led margin gains in the near term
-Retain ‘cautious’ view on the sector
-Infosys and Tech Mahindra are preferred ‘Buys’ in large caps
-Reduce ideas: TCS in large cap and L&T Infotech in mid cap
Jefferies on Adani Ports:
-Buy rating, Target raised to Rs 1,100 from Rs 850 per share
-Company aims to leverage its strong balancesheet to benefit from gradual volume recovery
-Raise FY23-25 volume estimates by 3-7 percent and EPS by 5-11 percent
-Medium-term double-digit growth should continue
U.S. 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields shoot higher:
USTreasury rocketed higher after a hot inflation reading. The 2-year Treasury yield surged above 3.79 percent, highest since 2007. Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 6 basis points, trading at 3.42 percent.
Fund Flow on September 13
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,956.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,268.43 crore, as per data available on the NSE.
OPEC sees pre-pandemic oil demand in 2023
OPEC has stuck to its forecasts for robust global oil demand growth in 2022 and 2023.Demand growth seen at 3.1 mln bpd in 2022, 2.7 mln bpd in 2023, according to OPEC.Forecasts suggest demand will top pre-pandemic level in 2023.
Oil prices inch higher as OPEC sticks to demand forecast
Oil prices were slightly higher in early trade on Wednesday as OPEC stuck to forecasts for robust global fuel demand growth. Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $93.20 a barrel by 0116 GMT, after settling 0.9 percentlower on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.41 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.1 percent.
Markets have priced in 75 bps rate hike by FOMC next week
Financial markets have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC's policy meeting next week, with a 32 percentprobability of a super-sized, full-percentage-point increase to the Fed funds target rate, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
U.S. inflation soars
The Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percentlast month versus expectations for a 0.1 percentdecline and after being unchanged in July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.
Food prices rose 0.8 percent, with the cost of food consumed at home increasing 0.7 percent. Food prices surged 11.4 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since May 1979.
Asia-Pacific markets tumble on Wednesday morning; Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi down 2 percent
Asian shares tumbled, the dollar held firm and the U.S. yield curve was deeply inverted on Wednesday, after a red-hot inflation report in the U.S.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3 percent in early Asia trade on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.7 percent.
Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 329 points on Wednesday.
Wall Street posts biggest loss in two years following CPI data
Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,276.37 points, or 3.94 percent, to 31,104.97, the S&P 500 lost 177.72 points, or 4.32 percent, to 3,932.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 632.84 points, or 5.16 percent, to 11,633.57. This reaction came in after U.S. consumer price index increased 0.1 percentfrom July.
Markets closed at 5-month high on Tuesday
Sensex ended the day 451.03 points higher at 60,566.16. Nifty gained 130.50 points to close above 18,000. About 1776 shares advanced, 1600 shares declined, and 101 shares were unchanged. Both indices ended at five-month highs.
Among sectors, metals were the biggest gainers with Vedanta surging 3 percent while Jindal Steel and Hindalco adding over a percent each. FMCG stocks also led the rally with Britannia and Tata Consumer Products surging 2.5 percent, among the top Nifty gainers. Reversing Monday's rally, IT stocks ended the day lower as TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra ended the day in red.