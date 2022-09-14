 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: Sensex above 60,000, Nifty above 17,950; financials, metals, FMCG gain

Moneycontrol News
Sep 14, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty IT is the biggest sectoral loser, down 3 percent, while benchmark indices recover from day's low

September 14, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

UK Data Watch | August CPI inflation at 9.9 percent YoY versus estimate of 10 percent. Core CPI inflation at 6.3 percent YoY versus estimate of 6.2 percent

September 14, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Airtel and IBM to work together to bring secured edge cloud services to Indian enterprises

IBM and Bharti Airtel will work together to deploy Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers across 20 cities. Once deployed, the platform is designed to enable large enterprises across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate innovative solutions, according to a press release.

September 14, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

Nifty Bank 0.33 percent higher, led by SBI

September 14, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

SBI joins Rs 5-trillion market cap club

September 14, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Aegis Logistics gains 6 percent after second interim dividend announcement

The company said the board of directors has approved second interim dividend of Re 1 per share of face value Re 1 during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed 23 September 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The company will pay interim dividend on or before 11 October 2022.

September 14, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Nifty, Sensex sharply off day's low

Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex saw a sharp recovery from opening lows but still remained in the negative territory. The recovery from the lows of the day was in contrast to other Asian markets, which continued to weaken on fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Indian stocks opened sharply lower at opening bell after August inflation data in the US came in higher than Wall Street's expectations stoking concerns of tighter monetary policy. At 10:22 am, the Nifty 50 and Sensex were down 0.9 percent each after falling nearly 2 percent earlier in the session. Nifty is above the 17,900 mark.

September 14, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Fertiliser stocks drop 2-3 percent

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers MansukhMandaviyasaid the government will not allowcompanies to raise prices of crop nutrients during the winter season. The Minister was speaking on the sidelines of an international dairy summit and added that there is no shortage offertilisersin the country.RashtriyaChemicals andFertilisersfell 2.5 percent, NationalFertiliserslost 2.2 percent,ChambalFertilisersdropped 2.1 percent and CoromandelInternational shed 3.2 percent.

September 14, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Bank of Japan conducts rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention: Nikkei

September 14, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Ambuja Cements up 3 percent

The company will consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other means on Sept16