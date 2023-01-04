 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Marico gains as the FMCG firm expects 'modest' growth in Q3 operating profit

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Marico added that in view of lower revenue growth, it expects modest growth in operating profit.

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on January 5 gained over 2 percent in early deals after the company said it is expecting modest growth in operating profit as key input prices stabilised in October-December quarter.

At 10 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 516 on the NSE, higher by 2.12 percent. The scrip has gained a little over 5 percent in the last six months.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

However, the overall commentary for the quarter remained muted. In its Q3 business update, the company stated that its consolidated revenue grew in low single-digit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to a muted recovery in rural demand amid elevated inflation.

Marico noted that during the quarter, the FMCG sector witnessed some improvement in demand, which was more visible in specific categories buoyed by the festive fervour and winter season.

"However, recovery in rural demand was not as discernible as retail inflation stayed at elevated levels," it said in a regulatory filing.