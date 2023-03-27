 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M trades flat after hiking stake in aerospace subsidiary; analysts divided on stock performance

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

The company increased its holding in Mahindra Aerospace Private Limited from around 91.6 percent to 100 percent. MAPL’s 7.68 crore shares were bought for around Rs 31.5 crore, the company said in an exchange filing

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock opened flat on March 27 after the company increased its stake in its subsidiary, Mahindra Aerospace Private Limited (MAPL), from 91.6 percent to 100 percent. MAPL’s 7.68 crore shares were bought for a cash consideration of around Rs 31.5 crore.

M&M opened at Rs 1,140, almost a percent lower on the BSE from the previous close. At 10.20 am, it was trading at around the same level.

According to the exchange filing, MAPL is engaged in research design, manufacture, operation, assembly, and maintenance of various kinds of aircraft, aircraft components and aerostructures directly through its subsidiaries. Its turnover for FY22 was Rs 98.21 crore.

