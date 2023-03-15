 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LTIM targets $1 billion in incremental revenue post-merger, what do brokerages say?

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

The company conducted its first analyst meet since the completion of LTI and Mindtree merger in November last year and discussed integration, synergies, growth drivers as well as the impact of the SVB collapse.

LTIMindtree (LTIM) opened 2 percent higher on March 15 after the company conducted its first analyst meet post LTI (L&T Infotech) and Mindtree’s merger completion in November last year.

The company discussed integration, synergies as well as its future growth outlook and mentioned that the operational integration is complete. The management is focused on building a unified culture with a one go-to-market (GTM) model, ‘LTIM one’ which will lead to an integrated sales and deals team and have sales aligned to vertical and geographical segments with no change in client interfaces.

