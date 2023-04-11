 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kotak Mahindra Bank may weigh heavier on MSCI as foreign holding dips to 41.22%

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Foreign investors' holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank has dropped to 41.22 percent in the March 2023 quarter, lower by 1.47 percentage points from December.

This could result in a wider foreign headroom opening up and the stock gaining weightage in the MSCI index, according to Nuvama Alternative Research. Foreign room is essentially the proportion of shares available to foreign investors relative to the maximum allowed. MSCI requires this to be at least 15 percent.

Kotak Bank's foreign room is 22.38 percent. With the fall in foreign investors' shareholding in the March quarter, the room has increased to 25.05 percent, as per Nuvama Research's Abhilash Pagaria.

As per the MSCI guidelines, if a security's foreign room is less than 25 percent and equal to or higher than 15 percent, then the index provider uses an adjustment factor of 0.5 to reflect the actual level of foreign room. When it is more than 25 percent, then adjustment factor of 1 is used.