Know Your Stock| Uno Minda won’t be out of business even if IC engines are phased out

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Uno Minda’s product portfolio is ramping up its engine-agnostic portfolio

UnoMinda's Carot helps a car owner remotely track the vehicle's performance, stressors experienced including bad driving, location and so on. (Image: Uno Minda website)

Auto ancillaries manufacturer Uno Minda has emerged an interesting component in the EV growth story as a credible supplier to most leading auto-makers both in the two-wheeler as well as in four-wheeler segments. The best part is that most of the parts it supplies can go into both IC engine as well as in electric vehicles.

Set up in 1958, Uno Minda is a leading supplier of components to local automakers, constituting 82 percent of its revenue. Overseas automakers make the rest of the topline. Headquartered in Manesar, Haryana, it is spread across the country through 66 factories and 11 research and development (R&D) centres. It has six factories, seven sales offices and four design centres across North and South America, Europe and Asia (excluding India).

With a product line of more than 20 items and with 23,000 employees, the company caters to customers across the two-wheeler, four-wheeler and off-road categories. The client list flaunts brands like Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), Hero, Royal Enfield, TVS, Yamaha and BMW in the first category, while Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Toyota, General Motors and Renault feature in the second category; and Eicher, Escorts Kubota, JCB, M&M and TAFE in the third category.