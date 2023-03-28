 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyan Jewellers sheds most in 13 weeks after block deal, but analysts see glittering returns

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

As per Bloomberg, the company has 6 buy calls, zero hold and zero sell calls. The 12-month consensus target price on the stock is Rs 156.50

Kalyan Jewellers' Q3 FY23 profit had jumped by 10.34 percent (Representative image)

Kalyan Jewellers shares fell over 8 percent on March 28 after a block of 2.7 percent stake in the company changed hands. While buyers and sellers were not known yet, it was reported earlier that Warburg Pincus' Highdell Investments was looking to sell some of its holding.

The development comes exactly a week after the US-based private equity firm sold 2.5 percent stake in multiplex operator PVR.

At 9:45am, the stock was quoting at Rs 109 on the NSE, lower by 7 percent from the previous close. Trading volumes at 36 million shares were significantly higher than 20-day average of 29,520 shares.

