 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Just 15 days after listing, this SME stock’s valuation is drawing comparisons with Adani cos

Shubham Raj
Jan 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

The stock, which is backed by Shankar Sharma, has delivered over 300 percent returns, quadrupling shareholders’ value of holding in just 15-odd days, leaving many who missed the opportunity during the initial public offer (IPO) disappointed.

Representative Image

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, which listed about two weeks back on the BSE SME platform, is making many greedy and scared at the same time.
The stock, which is backed by Shankar Sharma, has delivered over 300 percent returns, quadrupling shareholders’ value of holding in just 15-odd days, leaving many who missed the opportunity during the initial public offer (IPO) disappointed.

The stock that got listed at Rs 54 in December is now trading at Rs 220. In the process, it has hit the upper circuit limit every day. Even on Tuesday, the stock zoomed 10 percent and there were hardly any sellers in the stock, even as buy orders piled up.

This incessant rally also lifted its valuations to astronomical levels. The company is valued at Rs 529.67 crore now.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, which reported revenue of Rs 3.58 crore during fiscal year 2022, is now valued at 148 times its sales. Its valuation has eclipsed that of several Adani Group firms that have been criticised for their frothy valuations.

In terms of price to earnings (PE) ratio, it is trading at 649.41 times its FY22 earnings. Compared to all companies listed on the BSE and the BSE SME, it is among the top 25 most expensive stocks.

“Berserk valuation,” said Lalit Kumar Rathi, a financial advisor, on Twitter. “Gives me a feel this is going to end badly (sic).”