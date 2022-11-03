JK Paper: Profit soars, sector tailwinds to leave a mark on valuation re-rating

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Well positioned to benefit from sector tailwinds Stellar quarterly performance continues Organic and inorganic expansion to fuel volume growth Stock offers reasonable upside on earnings visibility JK Paper Ltd (JKPL; CMP: Rs 411; M Cap: Rs 6,940 crore) — a market leader in the copier business with unmatched brand value — has reported robust numbers in Q2FY23. The break-out in margin and the sharp rise in profit (up 174 percent YoY) are the fruits of a well-integrated operation. We expect further price hikes of...