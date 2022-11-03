HomeNewsBusinessStocks

JK Paper: Profit soars, sector tailwinds to leave a mark on valuation re-rating

Khushboo Rai   •

Blockbuster earnings in Q2FY23 aided by robust growth in volume and realisations

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Well positioned to benefit from sector tailwinds Stellar quarterly performance continues Organic and inorganic expansion to fuel volume growth Stock offers reasonable upside on earnings visibility JK Paper Ltd (JKPL; CMP: Rs 411; M Cap: Rs 6,940 crore) — a market leader in the copier business with unmatched brand value — has reported robust numbers in Q2FY23. The break-out in margin and the sharp rise in profit (up 174 percent YoY) are the fruits of a well-integrated operation. We expect further price hikes of...

