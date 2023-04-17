 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITC @ 400: Patience, payback, and a puff of smoke

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

For many years, there were three paths available to someone looking to develop the virtue of stoicism – buying an under-construction flat in Delhi-NCR, becoming a litigant, or investing in ITC.

ITC (File pic)

Somewhere between despair and dividends, lies ITC.

While the first two options still retain their charm, those who went for the third are now finally reaping the rewards.

The cigarettes-to-FMCG giant has at long last woken up from its slumber, crossing the psychologically important milestone of Rs 400 on April 17.