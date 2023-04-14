 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Infosys Q4 profit rises 7.8%. How do brokerages see the stock?

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

After Infosys reported slower earnings growth for the March 2023 quarter with numbers falling short of expectations, analysts expressed caution about the company's future growth prospects, and has led to price target cuts for the stock.

Infosys

The stock price of the country's second-largest IT services major, Infosys, declined 10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and 3 percent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after muted Q4 earnings reported on April 13.

The company reported a 7.8 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,128 crore, and revenue increased 16 percent to Rs 37,441 crore. On a sequential basis, it posted a decline of 2.3 percent in revenue and 7 percent in profit.

Operating profit for the quarter stood at Rs 7,877 crore with operating margin contracting 0.5 percent both yearly and sequentially. The company has given a lower guidance of 4-7 percent revenue growth in FY24 along with targeted operating margin of 20-22 percent.

Brokerages have weighed in on Infosys, and remain watchful on the company's prospects ahead with analysts largely cutting their target price and EPS (earnings per share) estimates.