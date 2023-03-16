 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

ICICI Prudential jumps 9 percent on appointment of Anup Bagchi as CEO

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s share were trading 9 percent higher on Thursday after Anup Bagchi‘s appointment as MD & CEO.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

The share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance surged 9 percent on Thursday after the company announced ICICI Bank Veteran, Anup Bagchi’s appointment as the new MD and CEO of the company for a five-year term starting from June 19, 2023.

Bagchi will be taking over from NS Kannan, who is set to retire after completing his tenure on June 18, 2023. Bagchi, who is presently the Executive Director of ICICI Bank and a non-executive director of ICICI Prudential Life, has been appointed as the Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer effective from May 1, 2023, to ensure a seamless transition.

Follow our live blog for all market action

Bagchi has been associated with the ICICI Group for over 30 years and has experience in areas such as retail banking, treasury, investment banking, and payment and settlement systems. He has been the Executive Director of ICICI Bank since February 2017 and the Non-Executive Director of ICICI Prudential Life since October 2018.