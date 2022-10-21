Home First Finance: Consistent performance to support valuation re-rating











Strong earnings in Q2 aided by uninterrupted growth in AUM and asset quality improvement

Home First Finance Company: Home First Finance Company Q1 profit grows 46% YoY to Rs 51 crore, total income rises 19.4% to Rs 169 crore. The company recorded a 46% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 51 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. Total income increased by 19.4% to Rs 169 crore and pre-provision operating profit grew by 15.2% to Rs 70 crore during the same period, with assets under management rising 35.8% YoY to Rs 5,832 crore.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights Compounding of asset base continues Highest ever quarterly disbursement More Co-lending tie-ups and expansion expected Improvement in asset quality Spread could contract post full rate hike effect Loan growth and NIM guidance intact Valuation fair, given the growth Home First Finance Company (HFFC; CMP: Rs 773 ; M Cap: Rs 6,780 crore) is among the top five affordable housing lenders with a loan book of Rs 5,958 crore (as on September 30, 2022), predominantly home loans. The business performance has been robust on account of early digital...

