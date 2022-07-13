Buy V.I.P. Industries; target of Rs 817: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on V.I.P. Industries

VIP’s FY22 annual report highlights plans to 1) maintain in-house manufacturing share at 75-80% 2) open 120-150 EBOs and 3) incur capex of Rs648mn in FY23E. Additionally, finished goods (FG) and stock-in-trade inventory in FY22 is similar to pre-COVID levels (refer to exhibit 1) indicating a strong 1Q, which is seasonally the best quarter for luggage companies. In terms of new launches, the performance was noteworthy with introduction of 59/43 new products in premium/value segment respectively. Also, opportunity from exports (~3% of revenue in FY22) can turn out to be substantial, as most countries are looking to de-risk their supply chain from China post-pandemic. However, one of the major highlight was meaningful improvement in disclosure levels (refer to exhibit 2 and tables/charts on page 4 for more details).

Overall, our EPS estimates are broadly intact, but we re-align our capex assumptions and maintain ‘BUY’ on the stock with a TP of Rs817 (45x FY24 EPS).

At 14:45 hrs VIP Industries was quoting at Rs 626.95, up Rs 11.85, or 1.93 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 629.50 and an intraday low of Rs 609.00.

It was trading with volumes of 15,519 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 33,476 shares, a decrease of -53.64 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.72 percent or Rs 17.20 at Rs 615.10.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 774.50 and 52-week low Rs 374.00 on 31 March, 2022 and 11 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.05 percent below its 52-week high and 67.63 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 8,871.62 crore.

