 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated February 16, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Q3FY2023 operating profit of Rs. 20,411 crore (up 8.5% q-o-q) was largely in-line as lower oil and gas sales volume and higher cost were offset by lower statutory levies. PAT of Rs. 11,045 crore (down 14% q-o-q) missed estimates due to higher DD&A. Oil/gas sales declined by 7.9%/2.6% y-o-y to 4.7mmt/4.2bcm; net crude oil realisation increased 6% q-o-q to $76.7/bbl (gross realisation of $87.1/bbl minus SAED impact of $10.4/bbl). OVL posted PAT of Rs. 549 crore (versus loss of Rs. 440 crore in Q2FY2023), while MRPL reported net loss of Rs. 188 crore due to subdued GRM of $3.9/bbl. Management has guided for production growth of 1%/4-5% for FY2023E/FY2024E with KG 98/2 to witness peak production in FY2025. In our view, earnings of upstream PSUs would peak in FY2023 and decline going forward due to likely capping of domestic gas price and normalisation a crude oil price. Likely withdrawal of windfall tax is key to improve investor sentiments.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on ONGC with a revised PT of Rs. 165. The stock trades at 4.8x/0.7x its FY2025E EPS/BV and offers high dividend yield of ~8%.