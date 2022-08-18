Hold Matrimony.com; target of Rs 790: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Matrimony.com

Matrimony.com (Matrimony) is one of the leading providers of online matchmaking services. The company also provides post marriage services. Apart from a common website, the company operates ~300 community matrimony sites and 15 regional matrimony sites • Net debt free and only profitable player among its peers.



Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Matrimony at Rs 790 i.e. 22x P/E FY24E EPS.

