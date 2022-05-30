 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Graphite India; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 30, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Graphite India with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India

Graphite India (GIL) is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes by total capacity. Its manufacturing capacity of 98000 tonnes per annum is spread over three plants at Durgapur & Nashik in India & Nuremberg in Germany. While GIL manufactures a full range of graphite electrodes, it stays focused on the higher margin, large diameter, ultra-high power (UHP) electrodes • GIL has over 40 years of technical expertise in the industry.

Outlook

We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value GIL at Rs 475, 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Graphite India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 30, 2022 04:49 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.