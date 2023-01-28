 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jan 28, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gateway Distriparks with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gateway Distriparks

Gateway Distriparks (GDL) has a diversified presence in logistics verticals like container train operators (CTO), cold chain logistics, container freight stations. Rail segment comprises ~70% of consolidated revenues, with the rest being contributed by CFS • Has five intermodal terminals, built on owned land at key areas along WDFC.

Outlook

We change our stance from BUY to HOLD recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 75 i.e. 16x P/E on FY25E EPS.