Hold Gail (India); target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

Nov 09, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gail (India) with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km as of end of FY22 • Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies.

Outlook

We revise our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Gail at Rs 95/share based on SoTP method.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 9, 2022 03:16 pm
