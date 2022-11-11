Hold Elgi Equipments; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Elgi Equipments

Elgi Equipments (Elgi) manufactures a wide range of air compressors (~92% of revenue) and automotive equipment (~8%). Elgi is the second largest player in the Indian air compressor market (~22% market share) and among the top eight players globally • Expansion in new international markets to drive long term incremental growth (rest of the world contributed ~50% in FY22).

Outlook

We remain long term positive on the stock but rich valuations cap upside. Hence, we maintain HOLD rating. We value Elgi at Rs 520 i.e. 50x P/E on average EPS for FY24E and FY25E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Elgi Equipments - 08-11-2022 - icici