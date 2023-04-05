 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Zinc shares gain 2% as refined metal output hits record high in FY23

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc said higher production was due to better plant availability and consistent mined metal flow from mines.

Hindustan Zinc's production of refined metal had breached the 1-lakh-tonne figure for the first time ever in FY23.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc traded over 2 percent higher on April 5 on the back of a record high production of refined metal in fiscal 2023.

The company’s refined metal production was up 7 percent on-year at 10.3 lakh tonnes for the fiscal ended March 31, it said in a press release. It was the first time that the production of refined metal had breached the one-lakh-tonne figure.

The company said higher production was due to better plant availability and consistent mined metal flow from mines.

