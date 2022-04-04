HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The big gets bigger and better

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

This massive merger was always anticipated, till it happened on the first trading day of the new fiscal year. The big got bigger as HDFC Bank added to its heft and profitability by integrating HDFC Ltd along with HDFC Holdings and HDFC Investments into itself. The one rationale that even a layman could point out is the cost of fund advantage of a bank and the peer banks’ unmatched aggression in the mortgage space, that perhaps would have forced the...