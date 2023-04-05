 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Tech drops 1% after JPMorgan puts it on negative catalyst watch

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

HCL Tech share price witnessed a decline of 1 percent on Wednesday after JPMorgan placed the company on its negative catalyst watch citing high near term risks ahead of Q4FY24 earnings release.

HCL technologies traded 1 percent lower on Wednesday after foreign brokerage firm JPMorgan placed it on its negative catalyst watch ahead of the Q4FY23 earnings likely to be released on April 20.

The brokerage has cited high, near-term risks for the company and expects it to negatively surprise analysts. The brokerage remains cautious on the overall IT sector and sees downside risks to earnings and multiples from the weak fourth quarter prints and FY24 guidance.

“For Q4FY23, we expect HCL results to be the weakest in our coverage universe in terms of CC QoQ growth at just -1.9 percent due to weak seasonality at product and platform business,” says ICICI Securities which has a ‘hold’ rating on the company.