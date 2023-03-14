 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCC's JV secures Rs 3,681 crore contract from NHSRCL, boosting share price by 7%

Mar 14, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

The share touched a 52-week high Rs 22.70 and a 52-week low Rs 10.54 on 20 December, 2022 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has witnessed a 7% increase in its share price intraday, following the announcement of a significant contract win. The company, in collaboration with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has secured a contract worth Rs 3,681 crore from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The contract involves the construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex Station of the 508.17 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, as per the company's press release.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Bullet Train Station will have six platforms, and each platform is approximately 414 m, sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train.

The station will have connectivity with the metro and road transport.