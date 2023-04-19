 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Bullion trades flat in Indian market; COMEX in red as traders await Fed action

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Gold prices were steady in domestic markets on April 19, while they fell slightly in international markets as investors await further cues from the US Federal Reserve as the central bank is expected to raise interest rates at its upcoming monetary policy meeting in May.

At 10:39 am, the price of gold on COMEX was at $2,015.75 per ounce, down 0.2 percent from the previous close. The June gold contract on Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at Rs 60,492 per 10 grams, largely flat from the previous close.

The May silver contract on MCX was at Rs 75,303 per kilograms, flat from the previous closing price.

Amid talks about the US Fed pausing its rate-hike cycle in May, recent economic data have suggested that the country's economy is still resilient and that the central bank may have more headroom to raise rates.