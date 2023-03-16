 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Future Retail up nearly 4% after Kishore Biyani withdraws resignation

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

The withdrawal came after the debt-ridden company, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, said that “the resolution professional objected to the contents of (Biyani’s resignation) letter” and requested him to recall the letter.

Kishore Biyani

Share price of Future Retail were trading 4 percent higher on March 16 after the company’s Executive Chairman and Director Kishore Biyani withdrew his resignation which he had tendered on January 23.

The withdrawal came after the debt-ridden company, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, said that “the resolution professional objected to the contents of (Biyani’s resignation) letter” and requested him to recall the letter.

Last week, the resolution professional filed an application against former and present directors of Future Retail in the NCLT, over the massive loss caused to creditors and called for them to contribute Rs 14,809 crore amount to be paid back to creditors.

Also Read: Future Retail directors caused Rs 14,809 cr loss to creditors: Resolution Professional TO NCLT