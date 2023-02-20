 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

FPIs' investment value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584 billion

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

This was largely on low return given by the Indian equities and exodus of foreign money from the domestic stock market.

Representative image

The value of foreign portfolio investors' (FPI) holdings in the domestic equities reached USD 584 billion at the end of December 2022, which was 11 per cent lower from preceding year, according to a Morningstar report.

This was largely on low return given by the Indian equities and exodus of foreign money from the domestic stock market.

Going by the report, the value of FPIs investments in Indian equities dropped to USD 584 billion as of December 2022 as compared to USD 654 billion at the end of December 2021.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the value of FPIs investment grew 3 per cent from USD 566 billion in the three months ended September 2022. This was also the second consecutive quarter, when the value of their investment in the domestic stock market had increased.