F&O Manual | Whiff of fatigue in Nifty rally keeps traders wait for shorting opportunity

Shubham Raj
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

As the index has moved higher, lower strikes have seen call unwinding but some traders see a fatigue emerging for Nifty index. They are now waiting on the sidelines for shorting opportunities.

Manappuram Finance continued to rise, and thus bullish traders added to their positions.

The market kept up the momentum and indices traded in the green for another day on April 11. The Nifty added 113 points as of 10am to 17,737 on the back of buying in realty and PSU bank stocks.

As the index moved higher, lower strikes saw Call unwinding but some traders got the whiff of a fatigue setting in for the benchmark index. They are now waiting on the sidelines for shorting opportunities.

The bars reflect a change in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.

“The zone between 17,500 and 18,000 is the supply zone for the Nifty,” said Santosh Pasi, a derivatives trader and an investment advisor. “At 17,800 calls, there is maxpain level and thus present a shorting opportunity for traders.”