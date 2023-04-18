Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Diagnostics: Time to look at this quasi-consumer industry

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

A bigger landscape of opportunity awaits organised diagnostic chains to increase market share

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Industry players saw steep correction in last 18 months Industry dynamics are changing with healthcare awareness Enough opportunities ahead to serve the under-penetrated market Valuations have turned reasonable in few pockets The healthcare sector was one of the market favourites two years back. The diagnostics industry was trading at an average PE of 50x in 2021. However, as demand normalised following the waning of the Covid impact, all diagnostics stocks that peaked between June and December in 2021 lost 35-65 percent of their...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers