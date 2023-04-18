Diagnostics: Time to look at this quasi-consumer industry

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Industry players saw steep correction in last 18 months Industry dynamics are changing with healthcare awareness Enough opportunities ahead to serve the under-penetrated market Valuations have turned reasonable in few pockets The healthcare sector was one of the market favourites two years back. The diagnostics industry was trading at an average PE of 50x in 2021. However, as demand normalised following the waning of the Covid impact, all diagnostics stocks that peaked between June and December in 2021 lost 35-65 percent of their...