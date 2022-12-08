 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharmaj Crop Guard makes a stellar debut, lists at 12% premium to IPO price

Dec 08, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

The Rs 251 crore public issue of Ahmedabad-based company was subscribed 35.5 times

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO

In line with analyst expectations of double-digit gains, agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard made a stellar debut on bourses on December 8, despite the raging volatility in the markets.

The stock listed with 12 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 237. It started trading at Rs 266 on the NSE and BSE.

The Rs 251-crore public issue of the Ahmedabad-based company was subscribed 35.5 times, with qualified institutional buyers and high net worth individuals bidding for 48 times and 52 times their respective allotted quotas. Retail investors put in bids for 21.5 times the shares in the portion reserved for them. The price band for the offer was Rs 216-237 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO was at 20x its FY22 earnings which was a fair valuation, as per analysts.

“The valuation was reasonable when we compare with listed peers. The company has created a niche place with its B2C and B2B model,” Narendra Solanki of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said.