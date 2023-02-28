 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Contamination risk among 8 FDA observations on Cipla, stock takes a hit

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

The US FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the said unit was conducted between February 6 and February 17.

The US Food and Drug Administrator (FDA) has listed eight observations in the Form 483 it has issued to Cipla following recent inspection at the Pithampur facility. CNBC TV-18 has gained access to the observations.

Cipla has failed to establish, write, and follow any preventive measures for microbiological contamination, appropriate controls over computers and related systems have not been taken, and procedures for handling written or oral complaints have been compromised, it said.

At 10am, the stock traded at Rs 933.25 on the NSE, lower by 1.8 percent from its previous close. It has tumbled over 8 percent since February 20 when the company informed exchanges about the Form 483.

