Campus Activewear: A sporty fit for your portfolio

Bharat Gianani   •

Campus Activewear Limited is likely to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth stories, and has the highest return ratios in the listed footwear space

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights To gain market share in the fast-growing S&A footwear market Enhancing distribution reach; ramping D2C business Margins to improve; focus on premiumisation Poised to deliver fastest earnings growth in footwear space Campus Activewear (CAL; CMP: Rs 583; Market cap: Rs 17,759 crore) is among the few Indian players in the sports & athleisure (S&A) footwear segment and the only listed player in this space. CAL’s affordable price point, owing to its presence across the entry to semi-premium space in a market dominated by MNC players,...

