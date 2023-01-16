Buy Wipro; target of Rs 455: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro

Wipro is an IT, consulting & BPO player catering to BFSI, health, consumer, energy & utility, technology and communication. With over 230000 employees, it serves clients across six continents • Consistent payout (~70%), healthy OCF to EBITDA ratio of ~89%.

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Wipro at Rs 455 i.e., 16x P/E on FY25E EPS.

