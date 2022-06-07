 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 867: ICICI Direct

Jun 07, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Varun Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 867 in its research report dated June 07, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including India. Some of the PepsiCo brands produced by VBL includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Nimbooz, String, Slice, Tropicana, Aquafina among others. The company has operations in India (except Andhra Pradesh, J&K and Ladakh), Sri-Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia & Zimbabwe.

Outlook

Consequently, Varun Beverages’ share price has been adjusted to Rs 733 /share. Accordingly, our target price stands revised to Rs 867/share. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

