 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Vardhman Special Steel; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 05, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Vardhman Special Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 03, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Special Steel

Vardhman Special Steel (VSSL) is among India’s leading steel bar producers for automotive applications. It has specialised product offerings, which include steel bars, rods & bright bars of various categories of special & alloy steel. VSSL, incorporated in May 2010, is headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab • In August 2019, VSSL entered into a strategic alliance with Aichi Steel Corporation (ASC) Japan, the main material producer for Toyota Group wherein ASC had participated in equity and had entered into a Technical Assistance Agreement.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value VSSL at Rs 300 i.e. 6.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Special Steel
first published: May 5, 2022 02:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.