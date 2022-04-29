 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1800: ICICI Direct

Apr 29, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on United Breweries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

United Breweries (UBL) is the biggest beer player in the domestic market (~54% market share), a sector largely dominated by MNCs (~85% of market). • On-trade sales comprise ~25% of revenues (rest 75% off-trade) • Heineken, one of the world’s largest beer companies, holds 72.7% stake in United Breweries.

Due to long term growth story in the industry and a well-managed company with MNC parentage, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 1800 i.e. 62x P/E on FY24E EPS.

